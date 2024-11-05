Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Enfusion (ENFN) Q3 Earnings

Enfusion, Inc. (ENFN - Free Report) reported $51.17 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.3%. EPS of $0.05 for the same period compares to $0.04 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $52.35 million, representing a surprise of -2.27%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -16.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.06.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Enfusion performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Platform subscriptions: $47.79 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $48.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17%.
  • Revenues- Managed services: $3.08 million versus $3.43 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.7% change.
  • Revenues- Other: $0.30 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $0.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -36%.
Shares of Enfusion have returned +0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

