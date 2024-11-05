We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
In the latest trading session, Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR - Free Report) closed at $0.81, marking a +1.33% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.28% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.61%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.33%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 10.42% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 2.73%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.41%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Luminar Technologies, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 11, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Luminar Technologies, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.19 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 9.52%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $18.23 million, indicating a 7.49% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.64 per share and a revenue of $80.85 million, signifying shifts of +26.44% and +15.86%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Luminar Technologies, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Luminar Technologies, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 203, finds itself in the bottom 20% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.