NXP (NXPI) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, NXP Semiconductors (NXPI - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.25 billion, down 5.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.45, compared to $3.70 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.25 billion, representing a surprise of -0.04%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.58%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.43.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how NXP performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Automotive: $1.83 billion versus $1.81 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.3% change.
  • Revenue- Communications Infrastructure & Other: $451 million compared to the $416.68 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of -19.3% year over year.
  • Revenue- Industrial & IoT: $563 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $626.98 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.3%.
  • Revenue- Mobile: $407 million compared to the $395.88 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8% year over year.
Shares of NXP have returned +1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

