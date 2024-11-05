Altice USA, Inc. (
Compared to Estimates, Altice USA (ATUS) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS - Free Report) reported $2.23 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.9%. EPS of -$0.09 for the same period compares to $0.15 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.24 billion, representing a surprise of -0.54%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -550.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.02.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Altice USA performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Altice USA here>>>
- Customer Relationships - Residential Unique Customer Relationships: 4.47 million versus 4.25 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Customer Relationships - SMB Unique Customer Relationships: 380.9 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 379.64 thousand.
- Total Residential Customers/ Residential PSUs - Pay TV / Video Subscribers: 2.38 million compared to the 1.96 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Total Residential Customers/ Residential PSUs - Broadband Subscribers: 4.26 million compared to the 4.06 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Revenue- Residential revenue- Video: $715.12 million versus $732.55 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.8% change.
- Revenue- Residential revenue- Broadband: $913.42 million compared to the $908.44 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5% year over year.
- Revenue- Residential revenue- Telephony: $69.88 million compared to the $66.47 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.1% year over year.
- Revenue- Residential revenue: $1.73 billion versus $1.74 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.6% change.
- Revenue- News and Advertising: $117.68 million versus $121.96 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.5% change.
- Revenue- Other: $14.69 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $11.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +29.6%.
- Revenue- Residential revenue- Mobile: $30.56 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $28.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +50.4%.
- Revenue- Business services and wholesale: $366.36 million compared to the $367.79 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.1% year over year.
Shares of Altice USA have returned +9.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.