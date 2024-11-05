Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Aris Water Solutions (ARIS) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (ARIS - Free Report) reported $112.31 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.6%. EPS of $0.22 for the same period compares to $0.17 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $105.09 million, representing a surprise of +6.87%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -18.52%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.27.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Aris Water Solutions performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue/Barrel of Total Volumes: $0.75 compared to the $0.79 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Direct Operating Costs/Barrel: $0.32 compared to the $0.30 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Volumes (thousands of barrels of water per day): 1,577 BBL/D versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,481.45 BBL/D.
  • Total Water Solutions Volumes (thousands of barrels of water per day): 459 BBL/D versus 400.61 BBL/D estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Produced Water Handling Volumes (thousands of barrels of water per day): 1,118 BBL/D compared to the 1,080.85 BBL/D average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Total Water Solutions including Affiliates: $20.83 million versus $19.17 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.1% change.
  • Revenue- Total Produced Water Handling including Affiliates: $88.42 million compared to the $87.98 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Aris Water Solutions here>>>

Shares of Aris Water Solutions have returned -6.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (ARIS) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise