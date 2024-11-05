Back to top

Addus HomeCare (ADUS) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Addus HomeCare (ADUS - Free Report) reported $289.79 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 7%. EPS of $1.30 for the same period compares to $1.15 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.31% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $288.89 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.29, the EPS surprise was +0.78%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Addus HomeCare performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Personal care: $215.43 million compared to the $213.83 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.7% year over year.
  • Revenue- Home Health: $17.05 million compared to the $16.94 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.4% year over year.
  • Revenue- Hospice: $57.31 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $57.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.9%.
Shares of Addus HomeCare have remained unchanged over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

