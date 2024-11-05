Back to top

Compared to Estimates, DMC Global (BOOM) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

DMC Global (BOOM - Free Report) reported $152.43 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 11.5%. EPS of -$0.49 for the same period compares to $0.50 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $152 million, representing a surprise of +0.28%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -444.44%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.09.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how DMC Global performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Arcadia: $57.82 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $63.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -19.1%.
  • Net Sales- NobelClad: $24.93 million versus $25 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10% change.
  • Net Sales- DynaEnergetics: $69.68 million versus $69.30 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of DMC Global have returned -25.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

