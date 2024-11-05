We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Corebridge (CRBG) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
Corebridge Financial (CRBG - Free Report) reported $4.53 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.1%. EPS of $1.38 for the same period compares to $1.05 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.72 billion, representing a surprise of -20.75%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +17.95%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.17.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Corebridge performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Premiums: $618 million versus $2.06 billion estimated by five analysts on average.
- Total Corebridge- Advisory fee and other income: $300 million compared to the $212.19 million average estimate based on five analysts.
- Policy fees: $728 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $714.35 million.
- Total Corebridge- Net investment income: $2.83 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.75 billion.
- Revenue- Life Insurance: $1.13 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.09 billion.
- Revenue- Individual Retirement: $1.82 billion compared to the $1.77 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
- Revenue- Individual Retirement-Premiums: $36 million versus $36.25 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Revenue- Individual Retirement-Policy fees: $205 million versus $189.55 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Revenue- Individual Retirement-Net investment income: $1.46 billion versus $1.43 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
- Revenue- Individual Retirement-Advisory fee and other income: $116 million compared to the $114 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Revenue- Group Retirement - Premiums: $5 million versus $5.95 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Revenue- Group Retirement - Policy fees: $113 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $107.67 million.
Shares of Corebridge have returned +5.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.