Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About ONE Gas (OGS) Q3 Earnings

ONE Gas (OGS - Free Report) reported $340.4 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.4%. EPS of $0.34 for the same period compares to $0.45 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -6.32% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $363.35 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.41, the EPS surprise was -17.07%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how ONE Gas performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Volumes - Natural Gas Sales - Transportation: 48,100 MMcf versus the two-analyst average estimate of 51,156.82 MMcf.
  • Volumes - Natural Gas Sales - Total Volumes Delivered: 59,800 MMcf compared to the 63,830.79 MMcf average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Volumes - Natural Gas Sales - Total Sales Volumes Delivered: 11,700 MMcf versus the two-analyst average estimate of 12,673.96 MMcf.
  • Revenue- Transportation: $30.60 million versus $33.39 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Natural Gas Sales: $289.80 million versus $311.85 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of ONE Gas have returned -4.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

