Countdown to Brink's (BCO) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Brink's (BCO - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $1.86 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 3.1%. Revenues are expected to be $1.27 billion, up 3.5% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Brink's metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenue- Latin America' will reach $328.60 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.4% from the prior-year quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- North America' should arrive at $412.05 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.5% from the prior-year quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenue- Europe' will likely reach $314.15 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.1% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Revenue- Rest of World' will reach $215.85 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.9% from the year-ago quarter.
Brink's shares have witnessed a change of -5.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), BCO is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>