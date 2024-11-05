We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Gear Up for Embraer (ERJ) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that Embraer (ERJ - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.28 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 55.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.62 billion, increasing 26.3% from the same quarter last year.
Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 2.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Embraer metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Commercial Aviation' at $503.85 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +18.6%.
Analysts expect 'Revenue- Executive Aviation' to come in at $418.26 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +23.1%.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Other' stands at $19.73 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.7% from the prior-year quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Services & Support' should arrive at $493.33 million. The estimate indicates a change of +34.9% from the prior-year quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Defense & Security' will likely reach $191.22 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +43.7%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Embraer here>>>
Over the past month, shares of Embraer have returned +0.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. Currently, ERJ carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>