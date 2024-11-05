Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Company News for Nov 5, 2024

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of The Chemours Company ((CC - Free Report) ) soared 15.4% after the company reported third-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.40 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.32 per share.
  • Marriott International, Inc.’s ((MAR - Free Report) ) shares declined 1.6% after the company reported third-quarter 2024 earnings of $2.26 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.31 per share.
  • Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. ((BAM - Free Report) ) rose 3% after the company reported third-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.38 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.36 per share.
  • Yum China Holdings, Inc.’s ((YUMC - Free Report) ) shares jumped 7.2% after the company reported third-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.77 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.68 per share.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) - free report >>

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) - free report >>

The Chemours Company (CC) - free report >>

Yum China (YUMC) - free report >>

Published in

basic-materials consumer-discretionary finance restaurants