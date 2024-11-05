Compared to Estimates, Restaurant Brands (QSR) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Restaurant Brands (
QSR Quick Quote QSR - Free Report) reported $2.29 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 24.7%. EPS of $0.93 for the same period compares to $0.90 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.46% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.3 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.94, the EPS surprise was -1.06%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Restaurant Brands performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Comparable Sales - PLK - Global: -4% compared to the 0.4% average estimate based on eight analysts. Comparable Sales - FHS - Global: -4.8% versus 0% estimated by eight analysts on average. Comparable Sales - TH - Global: 2.3% versus 4.1% estimated by eight analysts on average. Comparable Sales - INTL - Global: 1.8% compared to the 2.6% average estimate based on eight analysts. Revenues- Franchise and property revenues: $735 million compared to the $760.11 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.4% year over year. Revenues- Advertising revenues and other services: $290 million versus $306.88 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.4% change. Revenues- FHS (Firehouse Subs): $53 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $52.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.9%. System-wide sales- TH: $1.95 billion versus $2 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.5% change. System-wide sales- BK: $2.89 billion versus $2.91 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -59.1% change. System-wide sales- PLK: $1.51 billion compared to the $1.60 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14.5% year over year. System-wide sales- FHS: $301 million versus $313.65 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.3% change. Revenues- INTL (International): $243 million compared to the $249.42 million average estimate based on five analysts.
Shares of Restaurant Brands have returned +0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
