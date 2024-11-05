Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Gartner (IT) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Gartner (IT - Free Report) reported $1.48 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.4%. EPS of $2.50 for the same period compares to $2.56 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.47 billion, representing a surprise of +0.71%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.04%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.45.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Gartner performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Research: $1.28 billion compared to the $1.28 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Conferences: $75.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $68.20 million.
  • Revenue- Consulting: $127.60 million compared to the $128.55 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Gartner have returned -0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

