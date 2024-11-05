Back to top

Bruker (BRKR) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Bruker (BRKR - Free Report) reported $864.4 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 16.4%. EPS of $0.60 for the same period compares to $0.74 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.11% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $865.34 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.61, the EPS surprise was -1.64%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Bruker performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Organic revenue growth - Total: 3.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 5%.
  • Organic revenue growth - Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI): 3.8% versus 4.5% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Organic revenue growth - Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies (BEST): -3.2% compared to the 7.3% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Eliminations: -$3.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$4.59 million.
  • Revenue- Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies (BEST): $68.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $75.34 million.
Shares of Bruker have returned -10% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

