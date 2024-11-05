Back to top

TopBuild (BLD) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

TopBuild (BLD - Free Report) reported $1.37 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.6%. EPS of $5.68 for the same period compares to $5.43 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.72% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.4 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $5.62, the EPS surprise was +1.07%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how TopBuild performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Specialty Distribution: $600.39 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $598.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.1%.
  • Net Sales- Installation: $856.35 million versus $877.98 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.2% change.
  • Net Sales- Intercompany eliminations: -$83.47 million compared to the -$71.09 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +25.4% year over year.
  • Operating profit, as reported- Installation: $172.24 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $177.47 million.
  • Operating profit, as reported- Specialty Distribution: $94.91 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $92.12 million.
  • Operating profit, as reported- General corporate expense, net: -$9.69 million versus -$17.08 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating profit, as reported- Intercompany eliminations: -$13.48 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$3.92 million.
Shares of TopBuild have returned -5.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

