Timken (TKR) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Timken (TKR - Free Report) reported $1.13 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.4%. EPS of $1.23 for the same period compares to $1.55 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.12 billion, representing a surprise of +0.87%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -10.22%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.37.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Timken performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Industrial Motion: $386.10 million versus $380.48 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.2% change.
  • Net Sales- Engineered Bearings: $740.70 million versus $736.09 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.5% change.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Industrial Motion: $74.20 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $72.61 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Engineered Bearings: $138.40 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $142.86 million.
  • EBITDA- Unallocated Corporate: -$25.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$18.04 million.
  • EBITDA- Engineered Bearings: $150 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $143.93 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Unallocated Corporate: -$22.60 million compared to the -$18.99 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • EBITDA- Industrial Motion: $70.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $71.75 million.
Shares of Timken have returned +0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

