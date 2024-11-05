Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Expeditors Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates, Increase Y/Y

Expeditors International of Washington’s (EXPD - Free Report) third-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.63 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.33. The bottom line increased 40.5% year over year, owing to strong growth in air tonnage and ocean volumes. Total revenues of $3 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.37 billion and increased 37% year over year.

Airfreight tonnage and ocean container volume increased 19% and 12% year over year, respectively. We expected airfreight tonnage to increase 15% from third-quarter 2023 actuals.

Operating income increased 40% year over year to $302 million. Total operating expenses increased 37% to $2.7 billion.

Airfreight Services revenues increased 36.3% year over year to $987 million in the third quarter of 2024. Ocean freight and ocean services revenues surged 81.5% to $1.02 billion. Customs Brokerage and other services revenues increased 9.9% year over year to $995.6 million.

In the third quarter of 2024, Expeditors repurchased 1.2 million shares at an average price of $118.47 per share. EXPD returned $140 million to its shareholders via share repurchases in the September quarter.

EXPD exited the third quarter of 2024 with cash and cash equivalents of $1.29 billion compared with $1.51 billion in 2023-end.

Performance of Some Other Transportation Companies

Delta Air Lines (DAL - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2024 earnings (excluding 47 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.50 per share, which fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.56. Earnings decreased 26.11% on a year-over-year basis due to high labor costs.

Revenues of $15.68 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.37 billion and increased 1.2% on a year-over-year basis, driven by strong air travel demand. Adjusted operating revenues (excluding third-party refinery sales) totaled $14.59 billion, flat year over year. This was inclusive of the $380 million impact from the outage caused by CrowdStrike (CRWD - Free Report) .

J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ (JBHT - Free Report) third-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.49 per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42 but declined 17.2% year over year.

Total operating revenues of $3.07 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.04 billion but fell 3% year over year. Operating income for the September quarter decreased 7% year over year to $224.1 million.


