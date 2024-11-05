We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Expeditors Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates, Increase Y/Y
Expeditors International of Washington’s (EXPD - Free Report) third-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.63 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.33. The bottom line increased 40.5% year over year, owing to strong growth in air tonnage and ocean volumes. Total revenues of $3 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.37 billion and increased 37% year over year.
Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.
Airfreight tonnage and ocean container volume increased 19% and 12% year over year, respectively. We expected airfreight tonnage to increase 15% from third-quarter 2023 actuals.
Operating income increased 40% year over year to $302 million. Total operating expenses increased 37% to $2.7 billion.
Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. Quote
Airfreight Services revenues increased 36.3% year over year to $987 million in the third quarter of 2024. Ocean freight and ocean services revenues surged 81.5% to $1.02 billion. Customs Brokerage and other services revenues increased 9.9% year over year to $995.6 million.
In the third quarter of 2024, Expeditors repurchased 1.2 million shares at an average price of $118.47 per share. EXPD returned $140 million to its shareholders via share repurchases in the September quarter.
EXPD exited the third quarter of 2024 with cash and cash equivalents of $1.29 billion compared with $1.51 billion in 2023-end.
The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Performance of Some Other Transportation Companies
Delta Air Lines (DAL - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2024 earnings (excluding 47 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.50 per share, which fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.56. Earnings decreased 26.11% on a year-over-year basis due to high labor costs.
Revenues of $15.68 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.37 billion and increased 1.2% on a year-over-year basis, driven by strong air travel demand. Adjusted operating revenues (excluding third-party refinery sales) totaled $14.59 billion, flat year over year. This was inclusive of the $380 million impact from the outage caused by CrowdStrike (CRWD - Free Report) .
J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ (JBHT - Free Report) third-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.49 per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42 but declined 17.2% year over year.
Total operating revenues of $3.07 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.04 billion but fell 3% year over year. Operating income for the September quarter decreased 7% year over year to $224.1 million.