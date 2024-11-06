Back to top

Image: Bigstock

VTEX (VTEX) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2024, VTEX (VTEX - Free Report) reported revenue of $56 million, up 10.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.02, compared to -$0.01 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.89% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $57.08 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.02, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how VTEX performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • GMV: $4.38 billion compared to the $4.51 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Services revenue: $2.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.56 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -31.9%.
  • Revenue- Subscription revenue: $53.90 million compared to the $54.52 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.4% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for VTEX here>>>

Shares of VTEX have returned -4.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


VTEX (VTEX) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise