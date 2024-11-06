Back to top

National Health Investors (NHI) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, National Health Investors (NHI - Free Report) reported revenue of $82.94 million, up 3.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.03, compared to $0.68 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $80.7 million, representing a surprise of +2.78%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -3.74%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.07.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how National Health Investors performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Rental income: $63.32 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $62.52 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.7%.
  • Revenues- Interest income and other: $5.86 million versus $5.81 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.8% change.
  • Revenues- Resident fees and services: $13.77 million versus $13.53 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.4% change.
  • Earnings per common share- Diluted: $0.65 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.73.
Shares of National Health Investors have returned -6.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

