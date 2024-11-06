Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Ultragenyx (RARE) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Ultragenyx (RARE - Free Report) reported $139.49 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 42.3%. EPS of -$1.40 for the same period compares to -$2.23 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.04% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $134.08 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$1.45, the EPS surprise was +3.45%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Ultragenyx performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Product sales- Dojolvi: $21.37 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $20.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +29.1%.
  • Revenues- Product sales- Evkeeza: $10.66 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $7.09 million.
  • Revenues- Product sales- Mepsevii: $9.62 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $7.34 million.
  • Revenues- Product sales: $77.25 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $63.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +82.4%.
  • Revenues- Product sales- Crysvita: $35.60 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $28.92 million.
  • Revenues- Non-cash collaboration royalty revenue: $62.24 million versus $68.96 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +203% change.
Shares of Ultragenyx have returned -2.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

