Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Sixth St (TSLX) Q3 Earnings

Sixth Street (TSLX - Free Report) reported $119.22 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.2%. EPS of $0.57 for the same period compares to $0.60 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.52% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $119.85 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.58, the EPS surprise was -1.72%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Sixth St performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total investment income from non-controlled non-affiliated investments: $116.78 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $116.83 million.
  • Investment income from controlled, affiliated investments- Interest from investments: $2.44 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.32 million.
  • Total investment income from controlled, affiliated investments: $2.44 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.32 million.
Shares of Sixth St have returned -2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

