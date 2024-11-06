Back to top

Vertex (VRTX) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX - Free Report) reported $2.77 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.6%. EPS of $4.38 for the same period compares to $4.08 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.62% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.67 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.13, the EPS surprise was +6.05%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Vertex performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenues- United States: $1.71 billion compared to the $1.64 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.3% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenues- Outside of the United States: $1.06 billion versus $1.04 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.9% change.
  • Revenues by Product- Other CF products: $186.90 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $167.56 million.
  • Revenues by Product- Trikafta/Kaftrio: $2.59 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $2.49 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.7%.
Shares of Vertex have returned +5.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

