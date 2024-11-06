Back to top

Microchip Tech (MCHP) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Microchip Technology (MCHP - Free Report) reported $1.16 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 48.4%. EPS of $0.46 for the same period compares to $1.62 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.09% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.15 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.43, the EPS surprise was +6.98%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Microchip Tech performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Mixed-signal Microcontrollers: $594.60 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $590.98 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -53.6%.
  • Net Sales- Other: $277.10 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $249.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -21.1%.
  • Net Sales- Analog: $292.10 million compared to the $311.56 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -53.1% year over year.
Shares of Microchip Tech have returned -2.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

