Masimo (MASI) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Masimo (MASI - Free Report) reported $504.6 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.4%. EPS of $0.98 for the same period compares to $0.63 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $502.58 million, representing a surprise of +0.40%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +16.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.84.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Masimo performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Non-healthcare: $161.30 million compared to the $164.74 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.7% year over year.
  • Revenue- Healthcare: $343.30 million versus $338.84 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.5% change.
  • Gross Profit- Non-healthcare: $55.80 million versus $56.76 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Gross Profit- Healthcare: $215.90 million compared to the $210.17 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Masimo have returned +8.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

