Image: Bigstock

Helios Technologies (HLIO) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Helios Technologies (HLIO - Free Report) reported $194.5 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.4%. EPS of $0.59 for the same period compares to $0.44 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.82% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $196.1 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.56, the EPS surprise was +5.36%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Helios Technologies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Hydraulics: $129.40 million compared to the $136.60 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Electronics: $65.10 million versus $71.50 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.2% change.
  • Operating income (loss)- Hydraulics: $24.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $24.30 million.
  • Operating income (loss)- Electronics: $6.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $10.80 million.
Shares of Helios Technologies have returned +1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

