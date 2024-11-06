Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Sleep Number (SNBR) Q3 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

Sleep Number (SNBR - Free Report) reported $426.62 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 9.7%. EPS of -$0.14 for the same period compares to -$0.10 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $444.33 million, representing a surprise of -3.99%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +30.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.20.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Sleep Number performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales change rates - Total Company: -10% versus -3.8% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Stores - End of period: 643 versus 642 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Sales- Retail stores: $374.59 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $414.64 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.5%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Sleep Number here>>>

Shares of Sleep Number have returned -21.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise