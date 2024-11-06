Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Mercury Systems (MRCY) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Mercury Systems (MRCY - Free Report) reported $204.43 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 13%. EPS of $0.04 for the same period compares to -$0.24 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +12.90% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $181.08 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.13, the EPS surprise was +130.77%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Mercury Systems performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenue- Sensor & Effector- Radar: $33.75 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $23.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.2%.
  • Net Revenue- Sensor & Effector- Electronic Warfare: $26.35 million compared to the $29.01 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.4% year over year.
  • Net Revenue- Other: $32.69 million compared to the $14.63 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +174.2% year over year.
  • Net Revenue- Sensor & Effector- Total: $86.46 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $76.68 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11%.
  • Net Revenue- C4I: $85.28 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $89.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.5%.
  • Net Revenue- Sensor & Effector- Other Sensor & Effector: $26.37 million compared to the $23.90 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24.6% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Mercury Systems here>>>

Shares of Mercury Systems have returned -9.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise