Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About MacroGenics (MGNX) Q3 Earnings

MacroGenics (MGNX - Free Report) reported $110.71 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 964.5%. EPS of $0.90 for the same period compares to -$0.52 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +14.09% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $97.04 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.17, the EPS surprise was +429.41%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how MacroGenics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Product sales, net: $4.16 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $6.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.4%.
  • Revenue- Collaborative and other agreements: $101.41 million versus $72.94 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11358.5% change.
  • Revenue- Government agreements: $0.57 million versus $0.45 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +64.1% change.
Shares of MacroGenics have returned +3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

