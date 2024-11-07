Back to top

Schneider National (SNDR) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Schneider National (SNDR - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.32 billion, down 2.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.18, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.19% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.33 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.23, the EPS surprise was -21.74%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Schneider National performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Operating Ratio - Consolidated: 96.7% versus 95.5% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Intermodal - Operating Ratio: 94.1% compared to the 94.8% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Truckload - Operating Ratio: 95.5% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 93.6%.
  • Logistics - Operating Ratio: 97.6% versus 96.3% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Fuel surcharge: $138.10 million versus $148.35 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -20% change.
  • Revenues- Inter-segment eliminations: -$38.20 million compared to the -$35.02 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +64% year over year.
  • Revenues- Logistics: $313.70 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $310.64 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.8%.
  • Revenues- Other: $105.20 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $78.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +34.2%.
  • Revenues (Excluding fuel surcharge): $1.18 billion versus $1.19 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.2% change.
  • Revenues- Intermodal: $264.70 million compared to the $276.57 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.7% year over year.
  • Revenues- Truckload: $532.20 million versus $555.61 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.6% change.
  • Revenues (Excluding fuel surcharge)- Network: $185.20 million versus $212.77 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.9% change.
Shares of Schneider National have returned +5.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

