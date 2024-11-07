We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
OppFi Set to Report Q3 Earnings: Here's What You Should Know
OppFi Inc. (OPFI - Free Report) is scheduled to release its third-quarter 2024 results on Nov. 7, before market open.
OPFI has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the past four quarters, the surprise being 128.4%, on average.
OppFi Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
OppFi Inc. price-eps-surprise | OppFi Inc. Quote
OppFi’s Q3 Expectations
We expect operational and credit initiatives to have driven strong loss payment, recovery performance, improved operating performance, and the net profit margin. The rise in customer originations is likely to have benefited from strategy credit and marketing initiatives to drive lower-risk new origination.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $128.9 million, suggesting a 3.2% decrease from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The consensus estimate for the bottom line is pegged at 21 cents per share, indicating 31.3% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The bottom line is anticipated to have been fuelled by operational efficiency, stronger credit performance and disciplined expense management.
What Our Model Says About OPFI
OppFi has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.
