Southwest Gas Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. ( SWX Quick Quote SWX - Free Report) recorded third-quarter 2024 operating earnings of 9 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 7 cents by 28.6%. However, the bottom line decreased 47.1% from the year-ago quarter’s 17 cents. Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar. SWX’s Total Revenues
Operating revenues totaled $1.08 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.13 billion by 4.8%. The top line also decreased 7.7% from $1.17 billion reported in the prior-year quarter.
Highlights of the Release
Utility infrastructure service expenses totaled $644.9 million, down 5.9% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $685.7 million.
The total operating income amounted to $41.9 million compared with $52.9 million in the year-ago quarter. Total system throughput in the first nine months of 2024 was 166.63 million dekatherms, down 5.1% from 175.59 million dekatherms in the first nine months of 2023. Southwest Gas’ Financial Highlights
Cash and cash equivalents, as of Sept. 30, 2024, were $456.6 million compared with $106.5 million as of Dec. 31, 2023.
The long-term debt, less current maturities, amounted to $4.38 billion as of Sept. 30, compared with $4.61 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023. Southwest Gas’ net cash provided by operating activities in the first nine months of 2024 was $1.15 billion compared with $0.2 billion in the year-ago period. SWX’s 2024 Guidance
Southwest Gas anticipates the Natural Gas Distribution segment’s net income in 2024 to be in the range of $233-$243 million. The capital expenditure is expected to be $830 million for supporting customer growth, system improvements and pipe replacement programs.
Capital expenditure is expected to be $2.4 billion for 2024-2026. The utility rate base is projected to witness a CAGR of 6.5-7.5%. SWX’s Zacks Rank
Southwest Gas currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see
. the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here Recent Release ONE Gas, Inc. ( OGS Quick Quote OGS - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2024 operating earnings per share of 34 cents, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 41 cents by 17.1%. The figure was 24.4% lower than the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 45 cents per share. ONE Gas recorded revenues of $340.4 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $363 million by 6.3%. However, the top line increased 1.4% from $335.8 million in the prior-year quarter. Upcoming Releases Chesapeake Utilities ( CPK Quick Quote CPK - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter results on Nov. 7, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 69 cents per share. CPK delivered an average earnings surprise of 4.51% in the last four quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $164.8 million, which indicates a year-over-year improvement of 25.3%. NewJersey Resources ( NJR Quick Quote NJR - Free Report) is scheduled to report fiscal fourth-quarter results on Nov. 25, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 89 cents per share, which indicates a year-over-year improvement of 196.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $407 million, which indicates a year-over-year improvement of 22.8%.
Image: Bigstock
Southwest Gas Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y
Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX - Free Report) recorded third-quarter 2024 operating earnings of 9 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 7 cents by 28.6%. However, the bottom line decreased 47.1% from the year-ago quarter’s 17 cents.
Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.
SWX’s Total Revenues
Operating revenues totaled $1.08 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.13 billion by 4.8%. The top line also decreased 7.7% from $1.17 billion reported in the prior-year quarter.
Southwest Gas Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Southwest Gas Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Southwest Gas Corporation Quote
Highlights of the Release
Utility infrastructure service expenses totaled $644.9 million, down 5.9% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $685.7 million.
The total operating income amounted to $41.9 million compared with $52.9 million in the year-ago quarter.
Total system throughput in the first nine months of 2024 was 166.63 million dekatherms, down 5.1% from 175.59 million dekatherms in the first nine months of 2023.
Southwest Gas’ Financial Highlights
Cash and cash equivalents, as of Sept. 30, 2024, were $456.6 million compared with $106.5 million as of Dec. 31, 2023.
The long-term debt, less current maturities, amounted to $4.38 billion as of Sept. 30, compared with $4.61 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023.
Southwest Gas’ net cash provided by operating activities in the first nine months of 2024 was $1.15 billion compared with $0.2 billion in the year-ago period.
SWX’s 2024 Guidance
Southwest Gas anticipates the Natural Gas Distribution segment’s net income in 2024 to be in the range of $233-$243 million. The capital expenditure is expected to be $830 million for supporting customer growth, system improvements and pipe replacement programs.
Capital expenditure is expected to be $2.4 billion for 2024-2026. The utility rate base is projected to witness a CAGR of 6.5-7.5%.
SWX’s Zacks Rank
Southwest Gas currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Recent Release
ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2024 operating earnings per share of 34 cents, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 41 cents by 17.1%. The figure was 24.4% lower than the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 45 cents per share.
ONE Gas recorded revenues of $340.4 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $363 million by 6.3%. However, the top line increased 1.4% from $335.8 million in the prior-year quarter.
Upcoming Releases
Chesapeake Utilities (CPK - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter results on Nov. 7, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 69 cents per share.
CPK delivered an average earnings surprise of 4.51% in the last four quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $164.8 million, which indicates a year-over-year improvement of 25.3%.
NewJersey Resources (NJR - Free Report) is scheduled to report fiscal fourth-quarter results on Nov. 25, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 89 cents per share, which indicates a year-over-year improvement of 196.7%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $407 million, which indicates a year-over-year improvement of 22.8%.