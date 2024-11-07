Compared to Estimates, Royalty Pharma (RPRX) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Royalty Pharma (
RPRX Quick Quote RPRX - Free Report) reported $735 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.4%. EPS of $1.04 for the same period compares to $0.79 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.39% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $710.89 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.95, the EPS surprise was +9.47%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Royalty Pharma performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Revenue- Royalty Receipts- Growth Products- Cystic fibrosis franchise: $206.99 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $199.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13%. Revenue- Royalty Receipts- Growth Products- Tysabri: $68.26 million compared to the $68.32 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -21.3% year over year. Revenue- Royalty Receipts- Growth Products- Imbruvica: $46.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $45.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -25.7%. Revenue- Royalty Receipts- Growth Products- Xtandi: $43.31 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $42.19 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.1%. Revenue- Royalty Receipts- Growth Products- Promacta: $41.81 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $43.21 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -22.8%. Revenue- Royalty Receipts- Growth Products- Tremfya: $34.26 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $35.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26%. Revenue- Milestones and other contractual receipts: $3 million compared to the $4.50 million average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue- Royalty Receipts- Growth Products- Cabometyx/Cometriq: $18.53 million versus $19.33 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.1% change. Revenue- Royalty Receipts- Growth Products- Evrysdi: $47.95 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $46.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +204.5%. Revenue- Royalty Receipts- Growth Products- Trodelvy: $11.47 million versus $11.27 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.8% change. Revenue- Total Royalty Receipts- Growth Products: $731.74 million versus $706.39 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.8% change. Revenue- Royalty Receipts- Growth Products- Trelegy: $90.54 million versus $90.67 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +55.5% change. View all Key Company Metrics for Royalty Pharma here>>>
Shares of Royalty Pharma have returned +0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Compared to Estimates, Royalty Pharma (RPRX) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
Royalty Pharma (RPRX - Free Report) reported $735 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.4%. EPS of $1.04 for the same period compares to $0.79 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.39% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $710.89 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.95, the EPS surprise was +9.47%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Royalty Pharma performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Royalty Pharma here>>>
- Revenue- Royalty Receipts- Growth Products- Cystic fibrosis franchise: $206.99 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $199.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13%.
- Revenue- Royalty Receipts- Growth Products- Tysabri: $68.26 million compared to the $68.32 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -21.3% year over year.
- Revenue- Royalty Receipts- Growth Products- Imbruvica: $46.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $45.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -25.7%.
- Revenue- Royalty Receipts- Growth Products- Xtandi: $43.31 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $42.19 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.1%.
- Revenue- Royalty Receipts- Growth Products- Promacta: $41.81 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $43.21 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -22.8%.
- Revenue- Royalty Receipts- Growth Products- Tremfya: $34.26 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $35.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26%.
- Revenue- Milestones and other contractual receipts: $3 million compared to the $4.50 million average estimate based on two analysts.
- Revenue- Royalty Receipts- Growth Products- Cabometyx/Cometriq: $18.53 million versus $19.33 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.1% change.
- Revenue- Royalty Receipts- Growth Products- Evrysdi: $47.95 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $46.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +204.5%.
- Revenue- Royalty Receipts- Growth Products- Trodelvy: $11.47 million versus $11.27 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.8% change.
- Revenue- Total Royalty Receipts- Growth Products: $731.74 million versus $706.39 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.8% change.
- Revenue- Royalty Receipts- Growth Products- Trelegy: $90.54 million versus $90.67 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +55.5% change.
Shares of Royalty Pharma have returned +0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.