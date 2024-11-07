Back to top

Accuray (ARAY) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Accuray (ARAY - Free Report) reported revenue of $101.55 million, down 2.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.04, compared to -$0.03 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $98.1 million, representing a surprise of +3.51%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.04.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Accuray performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net revenue- Services: $53.18 million compared to the $49.30 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.2% year over year.
  • Net revenue- Products: $48.37 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $48.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.3%.
  • Gross Margin- Products: $15.91 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $15.26 million.
  • Gross Margin- Services: $18.56 million versus $16.26 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Accuray have returned +4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

