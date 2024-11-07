Gilead (GILD) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Gilead Sciences (
GILD Quick Quote GILD - Free Report) reported $7.55 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 7%. EPS of $2.02 for the same period compares to $2.29 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.99 billion, representing a surprise of +7.94%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +27.85%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.58.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Gilead performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Product Sales- Sofosbuvir / Velpatasvir- U.S: $222 million compared to the $206.44 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.3% year over year. Product Sales- Odefsey- U.S: $248 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $233.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.5%. Product Sales- Other Product- Other- U.S. $47 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $40.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +38.2%. Product Sales- Genvoya- U.S: $384 million versus $374.53 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.3% change. Revenues- Royalty contract and other revenues: $30 million compared to the $49.48 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of -46.4% year over year. Revenues- Product sales: $7.52 billion compared to the $6.96 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.5% year over year. Product Sales- Descovy- Total: $586 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $525.37 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.7%. Product Sales- Trodelvy- Total: $332 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $354.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.3%. Product Sales- Tecartus- Total: $98 million versus $111.59 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.1% change. Product Sales- Biktarvy- Total: $3.47 billion compared to the $3.36 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.5% year over year. Product Sales- Yescarta- Total: $387 million compared to the $434.57 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1% year over year. Product Sales- Total Veklury: $692 million versus $296.18 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.8% change. View all Key Company Metrics for Gilead here>>>
Shares of Gilead have returned +5.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Shares of Gilead have returned +5.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.