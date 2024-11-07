Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Qualcomm (QCOM) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Qualcomm (QCOM - Free Report) reported revenue of $10.24 billion, up 18.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.69, compared to $2.02 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.49% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.9 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.56, the EPS surprise was +5.08%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Qualcomm performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- QCT- Handsets: $6.10 billion compared to the $6.15 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.7% year over year.
  • Revenue- QCT- Automotive: $899 million versus $791.51 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +68% change.
  • Revenue- QCT- IoT: $1.68 billion compared to the $1.47 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21.7% year over year.
  • Revenue- QTL: $1.52 billion compared to the $1.44 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.5% year over year.
  • Revenue- QCT: $8.68 billion versus $8.42 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.7% change.
  • Revenues- Non-GAAP Reconciling Items: $45 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $44.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +55.2%.
  • Revenues- Equipment and services: $8.53 billion compared to the $8.36 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17% year over year.
  • Revenues- Licensing: $1.71 billion versus $1.49 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +27.7% change.
  • Income / (loss) before taxes- QTL: $1.12 billion compared to the $1.04 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Income / (loss) before taxes- QCT: $2.47 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.35 billion.
Shares of Qualcomm have returned -0.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

