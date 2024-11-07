Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Service Properties (SVC) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2024, Service Properties (SVC - Free Report) reported revenue of $491.17 million, down 1.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.32, compared to -$0.03 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $497.97 million, representing a surprise of -1.36%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -13.51%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.37.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Service Properties performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Hotel operating revenues: $390.94 million versus $397.33 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.2% change.
  • Revenues- Rental income: $100.24 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $100.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.1%.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): -$0.28 versus -$0.21 estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Service Properties here>>>

Shares of Service Properties have returned -37.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Service Properties Trust (SVC) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise