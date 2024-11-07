Back to top

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT - Free Report) reported $467.17 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 40.8%. EPS of $0.62 for the same period compares to -$0.46 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $399.88 million, representing a surprise of +16.83%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +513.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.15.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Sarepta Therapeutics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Product, net: $429.77 million versus $391.67 million estimated by nine analysts on average.
  • Revenues- PMO Products: $248.79 million versus $229.75 million estimated by eight analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Collaboration: $37.40 million versus $9.23 million estimated by eight analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Product, net- ELEVIDYS: $180.98 million compared to the $162.03 million average estimate based on eight analysts.
Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics have returned +4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

