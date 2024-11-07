Back to top

Compared to Estimates, HubSpot (HUBS) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2024, HubSpot (HUBS - Free Report) reported revenue of $669.72 million, up 20.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.18, compared to $1.59 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.54% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $646.81 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.89, the EPS surprise was +15.34%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how HubSpot performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Customers: 238,128 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 237,414.
  • Average Subscription Revenue per Customer: $11,235 compared to the $10,879.59 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenues- Subscription: $654.74 million versus $633.73 million estimated by 11 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20% change.
  • Revenues- Professional services and other: $14.98 million versus $13.09 million estimated by 11 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +27.8% change.
  • Gross margin (Non-GAAP)- Subscription: $577.96 million compared to the $554.95 million average estimate based on 10 analysts.
Shares of HubSpot have returned +8.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

