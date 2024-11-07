Back to top

Crane NXT (CXT) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Crane NXT (CXT - Free Report) reported $403.5 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.3%. EPS of $1.16 for the same period compares to $1.09 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $386.75 million, representing a surprise of +4.33%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.65%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.13.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Crane NXT performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Security and Authentication Technologies: $178.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $145.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +36%.
  • Net Sales- Crane Payment Innovations: $224.90 million compared to the $227.92 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.5% year over year.
  • Operating profit- Security and Authentication Technologies: $29.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $28.48 million.
  • Operating profit- Crane Payment Innovations: $64.60 million compared to the $61.50 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Crane NXT have returned +0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

