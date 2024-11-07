Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Bumble (BMBL) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2024, Bumble Inc. (BMBL - Free Report) reported revenue of $273.61 million, down 0.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.35, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.68% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $271.76 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.20, the EPS surprise was +75.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Bumble performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Paying Users: 4.26 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 4.21 million.
  • Total Average Revenue per Paying User: $21.17 versus $21.37 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Badoo App and Other Average Revenue per Paying User: $12.03 compared to the $12.09 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Bumble App Average Revenue per Paying User: $25.58 versus $25.54 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Badoo App and Other Paying Users: 1.39 million versus 1.36 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Bumble App Paying Users: 2.87 million versus 2.86 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Badoo App and Other: $53.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $51.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.6%.
  • Revenue- Bumble App: $220.20 million versus $219.24 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.7% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Bumble here>>>

Shares of Bumble have returned +17.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Bumble Inc. (BMBL) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise