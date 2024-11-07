Compared to Estimates, Jazz (JAZZ) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2024, Jazz Pharmaceuticals (
JAZZ Quick Quote JAZZ - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.05 billion, up 8.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $6.61, compared to $4.84 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04 billion, representing a surprise of +1.75%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +20.84%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $5.47.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Jazz performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Revenues- Product sales, net: $989.71 million compared to the $976.01 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.5% year over year. Total revenues- Oncology- Defitelio/defibrotide: $65.82 million compared to the $48.66 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +37.9% year over year. Total revenues- Neuroscience- Oxybate- Xywav: $388.47 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $381.21 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.1%. Total revenues- Neuroscience- Epidiolex/Epidyolex: $251.56 million compared to the $248.26 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.7% year over year. Total revenues- Neuroscience- Sativex: $4.59 million versus $5.79 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.9% change. Total revenues- Neuroscience- Oxybate (Xywav & Xyrem): $446.58 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $430.96 million. Total revenues- Neuroscience- Total: $702.72 million versus $685.35 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.1% change. Total revenues- Oncology- Total: $284.75 million versus $286.96 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.4% change. Total revenues- Oncology- Rylaze: $98.78 million compared to the $113.81 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.8% year over year. Total revenues- Oncology- Vyxeos: $34.31 million versus $38.27 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15% change. Total revenues- Oncology- Zepzelca: $85.84 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $86.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.1%. Total revenues- Other: $2.23 million versus $3.16 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -23.3% change. View all Key Company Metrics for Jazz here>>>
Shares of Jazz have returned +3.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Compared to Estimates, Jazz (JAZZ) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended September 2024, Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.05 billion, up 8.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $6.61, compared to $4.84 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04 billion, representing a surprise of +1.75%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +20.84%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $5.47.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Jazz performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Jazz here>>>
- Revenues- Product sales, net: $989.71 million compared to the $976.01 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.5% year over year.
- Total revenues- Oncology- Defitelio/defibrotide: $65.82 million compared to the $48.66 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +37.9% year over year.
- Total revenues- Neuroscience- Oxybate- Xywav: $388.47 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $381.21 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.1%.
- Total revenues- Neuroscience- Epidiolex/Epidyolex: $251.56 million compared to the $248.26 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.7% year over year.
- Total revenues- Neuroscience- Sativex: $4.59 million versus $5.79 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.9% change.
- Total revenues- Neuroscience- Oxybate (Xywav & Xyrem): $446.58 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $430.96 million.
- Total revenues- Neuroscience- Total: $702.72 million versus $685.35 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.1% change.
- Total revenues- Oncology- Total: $284.75 million versus $286.96 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.4% change.
- Total revenues- Oncology- Rylaze: $98.78 million compared to the $113.81 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.8% year over year.
- Total revenues- Oncology- Vyxeos: $34.31 million versus $38.27 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15% change.
- Total revenues- Oncology- Zepzelca: $85.84 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $86.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.1%.
- Total revenues- Other: $2.23 million versus $3.16 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -23.3% change.
Shares of Jazz have returned +3.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.