EnerSys (ENS) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, EnerSys (ENS - Free Report) reported revenue of $883.7 million, down 1.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.12, compared to $1.84 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $887.31 million, representing a surprise of -0.41%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.42%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.07.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how EnerSys performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Specialty: $134.83 million compared to the $136.79 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.4% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Motive Power: $366.74 million versus $369.32 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.3% change.
  • Net Sales- Energy Systems: $382.09 million compared to the $383.28 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.6% year over year.
  • Operating Earnings- Energy Systems: $24.36 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $22.92 million.
  • Operating Earnings- Motive Power: $57.59 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $54.39 million.
  • Operating Earnings- Specialty: $7.34 million versus $8.44 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of EnerSys have returned -1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

