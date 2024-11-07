Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Fortune Brands Innovations (FBIN) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Fortune Brands Innovations (FBIN - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.16 billion, down 8.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.16, compared to $1.19 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -6.97% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.24 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.15, the EPS surprise was +0.87%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Fortune Brands Innovations performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Outdoors: $342.70 million compared to the $367.31 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.5% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Security: $177.50 million versus $206.27 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -14.2% change.
  • Net Sales- Water: $635.10 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $668.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.7%.
  • Operating Income(loss) before charges/gains (Non-GAAP)- Water: $156.40 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $165.84 million.
  • Operating Income(loss) before charges/gains (Non-GAAP)- Outdoors: $61.60 million compared to the $58.88 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Operating Income(loss) Before Charges/Gains (Non-GAAP)- Security: $34.30 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $31.33 million.
  • Operating Income(loss) before charges/gains (Non-GAAP)- Total Corporate Expenses: -$36.40 million versus -$34.12 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations have returned -1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise