Compared to Estimates, TKO Group (TKO) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2024, TKO Group Holdings (TKO - Free Report) reported revenue of $681.2 million, up 51.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.53, compared to $0.52 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $673.42 million, representing a surprise of +1.16%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -5.36%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.56.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how TKO Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • UFC - Fight Nights: 7 versus 7 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • UFC - Numbered events: 3 compared to the 3 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • UFC - Total events: 10 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 10.
  • WWE - Location of events - International: 11 compared to the 6 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Revenue- WWE: $326.30 million compared to the $307.22 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net Revenue- UFC: $354.90 million versus $356.16 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net Revenue- WWE- Consumer Products: $26.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $24.61 million.
  • Net Revenue- UFC- Consumer Products: $13.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $13.80 million.
  • Net Revenue- WWE- Media Rights & Content: $227.40 million versus $221.97 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Revenue- WWE- Live Events: $51.10 million compared to the $45.65 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Revenue- WWE- Sponsorship: $21.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $17.33 million.
  • Net Revenue- UFC- Live Events: $51.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $61.52 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for TKO Group here>>>

Shares of TKO Group have returned -6.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

