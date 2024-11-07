Back to top

Evertec (EVTC) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, Evertec (EVTC - Free Report) reported revenue of $211.8 million, up 22.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.86, compared to $0.80 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $211.18 million, representing a surprise of +0.29%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +17.81%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.73.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Evertec performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Payment Services - Puerto Rico & Caribbean: $52.76 million versus $53.58 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.2% change.
  • Revenues- Payment Services - Latin America: $76.03 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $79.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +64.7%.
  • Revenues- Merchant acquiring, net: $45.44 million compared to the $43.53 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12% year over year.
  • Revenues- Business solutions: $61.10 million compared to the $57.73 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.1% year over year.
  • Revenues- Corporate and Other: -$23.53 million versus -$23.53 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.8% change.
Shares of Evertec have returned -2.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

