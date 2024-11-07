Back to top

MercadoLibre (MELI) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

MercadoLibre (MELI - Free Report) reported $5.31 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 41.3%. EPS of $7.83 for the same period compares to $7.16 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.25 billion, representing a surprise of +1.11%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -30.52%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $11.27.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how MercadoLibre performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total payment volume: $50.69 billion versus $49.23 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Gross merchandise volume: $12.91 billion compared to the $12.79 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Number of successful items sold: 456 compared to the 430 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Geographic Revenue- Argentina: $1.03 billion compared to the $1.01 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +25.2% year over year.
Shares of MercadoLibre have returned +3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

