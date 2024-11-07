We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Alcon (ALC) Q3 Earnings
Wall Street analysts forecast that Alcon (ALC - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.72 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 9.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.45 billion, exhibiting an increase of 6.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Alcon metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Total Surgical' stands at $1.34 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.3%.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Total Vision care' should arrive at $1.10 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.5%.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Total Surgical- Consumables' will reach $700.88 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6% from the prior-year quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Total Surgical- Equipment/other' at $216.17 million. The estimate points to a change of +1% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Total Vision Care- Contact lenses' to come in at $664.88 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.6% year over year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Total Vision Care- Ocular health' reaching $438.87 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.8%.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Total Surgical- Implantables' of $426.85 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.5% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Net sales by region- International' will reach $1.34 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.3%.
Over the past month, Alcon shares have recorded returns of -5.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ALC will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.