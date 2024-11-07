We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Countdown to Amdocs (DOX) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS
Wall Street analysts forecast that Amdocs (DOX - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $1.70 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 19.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.27 billion, exhibiting an increase of 1.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Amdocs metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Managed Services Revenue' reaching $749.54 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.4% year over year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenue- North America' will reach $844.84 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.3% from the year-ago quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenue- Rest of the world' will likely reach $240.67 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.5%.
The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenue- Europe' stands at $185.06 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.5% from the prior-year quarter.
Over the past month, Amdocs shares have recorded returns of +3.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), DOX will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period.