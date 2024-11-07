We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Unveiling Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Q3 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics (HRTX - Free Report) will report quarterly loss of $0.03 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 82.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $36.4 million, exhibiting an increase of 15.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 25% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Heron Therapeutics metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts predict that the 'Net Product Sales- Oncology Care Franchise- Sustol' will reach $3.75 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.3% year over year.
Analysts forecast 'Net Product Sales- Acute Care Franchise- Zynrelef' to reach $6.45 million. The estimate points to a change of +46.6% from the year-ago quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Product Sales- Oncology Care Franchise- Cinvanti' of $24.80 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.4%.
Over the past month, Heron Therapeutics shares have recorded returns of -3.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HRTX will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.